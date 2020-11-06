POLLY,
Donald Frank de Mejia (Don):
Veteran community journalist, of Paekakariki. On Wednesday, 4 November 2020, at Mary Potter Hospice. Aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Allie Webber, and father and father-figure of Blair, Babette, Marion, Jack, Dawn & Matthew, Tim & Vicki, and Lucy & Katie. Much loved Grandad of Adam, Kieran, Lauren, Eva and Neve. Brother of Robert and Douglas (dec), and brother-in-law of Jean. Treasured cousin of the Mejia family. Don will be at home in Paekakariki, where friends are welcome to visit between 12.00noon and 4.00pm Today (Friday), or between 9am and 1.00pm Tomorrow (Saturday). Don will then be farewelled privately by the family. A public memorial service will be held at St Peter's Village Hall, Beach Road, Paekakariki, at 1.00pm on Saturday, 14 November. No flowers please, but donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated, and can be made online at www.marypotter.org.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 6, 2020