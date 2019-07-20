PHILLIPS, Donald Arthur:
August 2nd 1935
– July 18th 2019
Loving and devoted husband of Penny; cherished father of Kristen, Stephanie and Heather; loved and respected grandad of Alex; father-in-law of Mia; brother of Connie (deceased) and Bill (deceased). Enormous gratitude to the carers at Bob Scott Special Care Unit and Hospital for their long service and care of Don. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Wellington may be made at the service or online at www.dementiawellington.org.nz/donate. Messages to 'the Phillips family' may be left on Don's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt. A celebration of Don's life will be held at Petone Baptist Church, 38 Buick Street, Petone, on Tuesday, July 23rd, at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 20 to July 22, 2019