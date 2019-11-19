PERRY,
Donald Robert Walter:
Of Kaituna, Masterton. On Friday, 15th November 2019, aged 80. Loved husband of Mary; loving father of Simon and Meg; Susan and John Jolly; infant son Anthony (d), and Nicholas. Devoted Grandpa of Matthew and Caitlinn; Elizabeth, Antony and Amanda. Donald's family wish to thank the Oncology team and hospital staff for their kindness and expertise during his last 16 years. Donations for Prostate Cancer would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Donald's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Friday 22nd November, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 19, 2019