O'GRADY, Donald Francis:
On 24 February 2020; aged 81 years. Much loved husband of 59 years to Pat (Trish). Loved father of John (dec), Sharyn and Pete. Father-in-law to Jim and Veronica. Adored Poppa of Nikita and Koro, Grace (dec), Ashley (dec), Benjamin (Bob) and Nicki, Zanthe, Grace, John and Emily. Special thanks to Lissa, Steve and Tony for their support.
Dad, you have got your wings fly high. It is John's turn to have his Dad; Grace and Ashley to have their Poppa; your Mum to have her Son and Nana Hagger to have
her Grandson.
You are now at peace.
Not sure how to go on.
Lots of love, Buff.
He's pitched his last game; he's scored his last try
Rest in Peace.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 152 Stokes Valley Rd, Stokes Valley on Friday, 28 February at 11.30am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in the above named on Thursday 27 February at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2020