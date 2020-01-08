Donald MILLWARD

Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
665 High St
Wellington, Wellington
045700111
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
665 High St
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Acknowledgement

MILLWARD, Donald Kerr:
02.10.1933 - 24.12.2019
The family would like to thank everyone who joined with us to farewell Don and those who contacted us with words of sympathy & support. We appreciated the kind words, treasured stories and acknowledgement of our loss. With these memories we know that Don's lifelong passion to make a difference especially in the preservation and conservation of our native flora & fauna will continue. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.