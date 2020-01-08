MILLWARD, Donald Kerr:
02.10.1933 - 24.12.2019
The family would like to thank everyone who joined with us to farewell Don and those who contacted us with words of sympathy & support. We appreciated the kind words, treasured stories and acknowledgement of our loss. With these memories we know that Don's lifelong passion to make a difference especially in the preservation and conservation of our native flora & fauna will continue. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 8, 2020