MILLWARD,
Donald Kerr (Don):
On 24 December 2019, peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village. Father of Jules & Kerri (Australia), Leigh & David Catt, and grandfather of Isabella, Emily, Nate and Hannah (dec'd). Loving and supportive big brother of Jean Briggs and Catherine Fraei. Awesome uncle to Elizabeth, Michael, Margaret, Michelle, Rhonda, Brendon and their families. Respected member of numerous community and conservation organisations. Messages and tributes can be placed in Don's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Grateful and sincere thanks to the staff of the SCU at Bob Scott for their care and compassion. Don's funeral service will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 30 December 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019