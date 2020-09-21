McGREGOR,
Donald Dalglish:
Passed away 17 September 2020, after a long illness. Aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Marjorie for 54 years. Proud dad of Stephen, Michelle, Catherine, Mary-Anne and Nihan, and granddad of Yunus.
Don will be sadly missed.
A special thanks to all who cared for him over the years. A funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, Te Rauparaha Street, Otaki, at 2.00pm on Wednesday 23 September. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kapiti Cottage (Presbyterian Support Central) would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2020