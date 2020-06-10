Donald MCCULLOCH

  • "Our deepest sympathy to Jeanette and family on the loss of..."
    - Jenny Murray
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Alister Cottle
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St John's Church
Trentham
McCULLOCH,
Donald Aspinall:
Peacefully at home, Heretaunga, on 9th June 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette. Cherished father and father-in-law of Katherine and Kevin, Matthew and Heather, Libby and Paul. Very special grandad 'DonDon' to Grace and Ava, Annie, Hazel and Tom, Hugo, Oliver and Florence. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Christie McCulloch, Alison and Alan Lough. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at St John's Church, Trentham, on Monday 15th June, at 2.00pm, followed by burial. All messages to "the McCulloch family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

