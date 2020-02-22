MATHESON,
Donald Kenneth (Don):
At home with his family, on 17 February 2020. Best friend and loving husband of Eleanore, proud and loving father of Ken & Debbie, Jo & Rene, Annemarie & Chris, Greg & Misty, Paula & Matt, Lucy & Steve. Grandfather to 20, great-grandfather of 1. Loved brother of Denise (Australia), and loved by his extended family. Many thanks to the Oncology staff of Wellington Hospital, Mary Potter Hospice home staff, and District Nurses for their wonderful care of Don and help to the family. Don will lie at his home on Sunday evening with prayers and Rosary recited from 7.30pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Anne's Catholic Church, Emmett Street, Newtown, at 11.00am on Monday 24 February, followed by refreshments and memories in the St Anne's Parish Hall opposite the church.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020