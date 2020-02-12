Donald LANGRIDGE

Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor
Corner Knights Rd & Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
LANGRIDGE,
Donald Gordon:
On February 10th 2020 peacefully surrounded by family, 87 great years – positive and cheerful till his last day. Much loved husband of Sheila for 60 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Mark and Tona, Phil and Kerry, Alyson, Steve and Merran. Loving Grandfather of Max, Rachel and Luke, Zac and Eva, Thomas and Kirsty, Scott and Josh. A private family cremation will be held on Thursday 13th February 2020. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Don's life in Cornwall Manor, Corner Knights Rd & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to [email protected] Our special thanks to the staff of Bob Scott Retirement Village and Te Omanga Hospice for their wonderful care and support for Don. Donations in lieu of flowers to Te Omanga Hospice please.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 12, 2020
