HERBISON, Donald Ian:
Passed away peacefully on 18th August 2019, aged 72. He will be sadly missed by his family – Linda, Dean, Leith, Reece & Victoria, Jay, Sam and grandchildren Danny, Mya, Caleb, Natalie and Elise. Special thanks to the Mary Potter Hospice and the District Nurses for their care of Don. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to farewell Don will be held at The Home of Compassion, 2 Rhine Street, Island Bay, at 1.00pm, on Friday 23rd August, followed by refreshments and thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 20, 2019