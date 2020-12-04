GORDON,
Donald James (Don):
04 April 1933 -
02 December 2020
Died peacefully after a short illness. Loved husband of Wendy, and loved father and father-in-law to Andrew and Helen; Sue and Fenton; Jamie and Melany; Iain and Catherine. Dearly loved 'Donny' of Finley and Claire; Alice, Jonty and Penny; Kaitlin and Angus; Lachlan, Clay and Mitchell. Loved brother of Lyndsay & Briar, and brother-in-law to Jill & Bill. A funeral service for Don will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, 207 Lyndon Road, Hastings, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020