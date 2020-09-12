FARQUHAR,
Donald Wallace:
Retired Medical Practitioner of NEWTOWN. On 5 September 2020, passed away peacefully at Te Hopai Rest Home, aged 87 years. Loved brother of the late Russell and the late Hugh. Much loved uncle of John & Eileen, Jocelyn & Max, and great-uncle of Johnny & Kate, James, Marco, Lisa, Daniel and family. Special friend of Rod & Chrissy Page, Michael Reed & Nicola Mathers, Gillie Mignon and Stefan Schmidt. In accordance with Wallace's wishes, a private ceremony celebrating his life followed by interment was held on 9th September 2020. Many thanks to the staff of Te Hopai who gave wonderful care and showed exceptional compassion to Wallace. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Hopai Rest Home in memory of Wallace would be greatly appreciated. All messages to the "Farquhar family" C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
