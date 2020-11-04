EVANS,
Donald Thomas (Don):
Aged 79. Died suddenly at home in Strathmore Park on 26th October 2020. Born on 11th November 1940 in Woking, Surrey, UK. Don was a Life Member of the ROAB Kia Ora Lodge 28 and the Wellington Workingman's Club having served as the Secretary for both organisations. Husband of the late Judith Evans he is survived by his two children and three grandchildren. A private cremation has been held at Don's request and messages may be sent to the Evans Family, C/- 45 Tukanae Street, Strathmore Park, Wellington 6022.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 4, 2020