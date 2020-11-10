CUNNINGHAM,
Donald John (Don):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 7th November 2020, in his 72nd year. Much loved husband of Ann, and father and father-in-law of Nicky and Alex. Grandfather to Jackson and Quinn. Adored brother of Heather & Moray (dec), David & Mary, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA - www.spca.nz/ would be appreciated. Messages to the Cunningham family may be left in Don's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington South. Don's funeral service will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Friday, 13th November 2020 at 11.00am and will be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020