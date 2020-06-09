CAMERON, Donald:
10.11.1955 - 07.06.2020
Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Katherine. Adored father of Donelle and Larissa. Grandad to Ollie, Xavier and Eli. Dearly loved brother of Lynette and Marie. Donny was a respected uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law, and friend to many. Special thanks and donations in lieu of flowers to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at www.teomanga.org.nz. Messages to the 'Cameron Family' may be left in Donald's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Donald will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, 11 June at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 9, 2020