BUTCHER,
Donald Reuben (Don):
13 November 1931 -
27 July 2019
Dearly loved husband of Colleen for 65 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Kevin & Christine, and Leigh & Kevin. Treasured Pop to Hayley, Deanna, Yvette, Aaron, Serena, Krissie and Rachel. Grand Pop to Caleb, Tayla, Devin, Layton, Alexis, Chloe, Saphire, Heidi, and Bonnie, and Great-Grand Pop to Ryder. Best mate of Bailey. A service for Don will be held in the Wainuiomata Bowling Club, 1 Moohan Street, Wainuiomata, on Wednesday 31 August at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital. Don will be at home from Tuesday until the morning of his service for those who may wish to spend time with him.
Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2019