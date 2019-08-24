BURGESS, Donald William:
Died peacefully, evening of Wednesday, 21st August 2019, at Beetham Healthcare, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Janet, loved father and father-in-law of the late David and Christina, Peter and Maria, Susan and Deion and the late Andrew. Cherished Bumpa to Blake and Sean and Farfar to Maja and Amelia Burgess; Bumpa to Jamie Burgess; Eleisha and Connor Campbell. The Funeral Service will be held at Mangapapa Union Church, Atkinson Street, Gisborne, at 11.00am, on Wednesday, 28th August, followed by interment at Patutahi Cemetery. To Beetham Healthcare Staff, very special thanks. All messages maybe sent to
5 Beetham Ave, Gisborne 4010.
Evans Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019