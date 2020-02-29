BOWERS,
Donald John (Don):
Pat, Kate, Susan, Graham, Angela, Michael and their families wish to sincerely thank everyone for their love and support by sending cards, flowers, letters, messages, phone calls and the wonderful baking during the loss of our loved one. A special thanks to the nurses and carers of ward 26 Palmerston North hospital and Summerset hospital for the loving care they gave Don. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our gratitude.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 29, 2020