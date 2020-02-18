BOWERS,
Donald John (Don):
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, February 13, 2020, aged 92 years. A teacher and educator who inspired, ignited and instilled a love of learning. Dearly loved husband of Pat, and the late Sally. Loved Dad of Kate and David McIsaac; Sue and Peter Thompson. Step-dad to Graham and Nicole Wilson; Angela Murphy and Paul Young; Michael Wilson and Lizi Edmonds. Loved Grandfather of Emily, Megan and Olivia; Sarah and Jason, Amy and Matt, Shaun and Taryn; Millie and Charlotte; Joel and Krystal. Great-Granddad to Eli. Loved brother of Joy Scadden (dec) and Gordon (Blenheim). As per Don's wishes, a private service has already taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2020