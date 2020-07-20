BOOTH, Donald
Michael Anthony (Tony):
At Bupa Fergusson Care Home, Upper Hutt on Friday, 17 July 2020, aged 84 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Leesa, Jenni and Rick (dec), and Kaye. Much loved grand and great-grandfather of seventeen. Much loved brother of David and Neil. Special thanks to all of those who cared for and supported Tony over the years. Messages to the 'Booth Family' may be left in Tony's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. Tony's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Ss Peter and Paul, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt on Wednesday, 22 July at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2020