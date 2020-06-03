BLACKMORE,
Donald John (Don):
Of Newlands. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 31 May 2020, aged 58 years. Dearly loved dad to Emma, and Steven. Much loved eldest son to Elizabeth and the late Jack Blackmore. Eldest brother of Susan, Graham, and Lynda. Partner to Sarah, and friend of Jill.
A positive man, who will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for "the family of Don Blackmore" may be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. A celebration of Don's life will be held in the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Monday, 8 June, commencing at 11.00am. In light of restrictions, please rsvp to [email protected] or alternatively the service will be live streamed at https:// vimeopro.com/withlovewe remember/donaldblackmore
Published in Dominion Post from June 3 to June 6, 2020