BESWICK,
Donald James (Don):
On Wednesday 23 September 2020, after a short illness. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Rosetta & Malcolm. Loved uncle of Fraser & Liz, Kent & Maree, Rachel (dec) & Darren, Carmel & Steve and their families. A service of remembrance for Don will be held in Lychgate Funerals Johnsonville Chapel, 7 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, on Monday 28 September at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington City Mission would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for Don's Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2020