Donald BACON

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to Don's family and my apology for not..."
    - Dean Halford
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
Death Notice

BACON, Donald Frederick
(Don): Professor Emeritus
Of Palmerston North. On Friday 28th August 2020 peacefully at Summerset on Summerhill. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Flo. Loved father and father-in-law of Jennie and Derek Woodfield, Mark and Emma, Emily and Marilyn. Loved Grandad of Ethan and Zoe; Gina and Tui. A special thankyou to the Nurses and staff at Summerset on Summerhill for their thoughtfulness and care of Don. Messages to the Bacon family, c/-PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A Service to celebrate Don's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 2nd September 2020, at 1.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020
