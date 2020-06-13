HATHAWAY,
Donald Francis (Don):
23.9.1931 - 1.6.2020
HATHAWAY,
Margaret Ruth (Ruth):
7.5.1935 - 14.4.2020
Judy and Stewart Waldman, Lian and Tony Fogarty and their families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues who have supported them in various ways following their loss of Ruth and then more recently Don. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, phone calls and tributes. A special thanks to all who cared for mum at Wairarapa Hospital and Dad at Glenwood Hospital; to our Uncle Gordon Stevenson for guiding us through the memorial service; to those who paid tribute including Masonic Lodge members; and to all who travelled from near and far to be with us at this time. As we are unable to thank you all personally please accept this as an acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation.
