HATHAWAY,
Donald Francis (Don):
23.9.1931 - 1.6.2020
HATHAWAY,
Margaret Ruth (Ruth):
7.5.1935 - 14.4.2020
Loved parents of Judy and Stewart Waldman, Lian and Tony Fogarty. Loved grandparents of Bevin (deceased), Kieron, Anita, Jordan and Kendra. Great-Grandparents of Parker and Rylee. Loved brother and sister, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, uncle and auntie, and friends to many. Special thanks to all who cared for Don and Ruth and supported the family during this time. A Memorial service to celebrate the lives of Don and Ruth will be held on Tuesday 9th June 2020 at 11.00am. If you would like to attend the service please phone Lian on 021 1203726. Those wishing to view the service at the time or later are welcome to do so via
www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: richmond
Password: SWRVKJ
Messages to the Hathaway family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 4, 2020