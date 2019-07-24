ALLAN, Donald Sutcliffe:
R710761, Lieutenant, RNZ Infantry Regiment. Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, on 23 July 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia. Dearly loved father, father-in-law and friend of Anthony and Nicky, Geoffrey and Catherine, Katheryn and Andrew. Loved brother of Michael and Billie. Best friend of Lily (the cat). Special thanks to the staff of Te Omanga Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Allan Family' may be left in Don's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Don will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 26 July, at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 24 to July 25, 2019