FERRIS, Dolly
(Mary Theresa):
Formerly of Belfast N. Ireland. Passed away peacefully on Friday 10th January 2020, at Howick Baptist Home. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Hugh, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Patricia and John, Robert and Carol, Brian and Karen. Dearly loved grandmother of 11 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Requiem Mass for Dolly will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, 24 Picton Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday 17th January 2019, at 10.30am. Vigil Rosary at the above church on Thursday 16th January at 7.00pm. Private Cremation to follow.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland
Ph 09 534 7300
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020