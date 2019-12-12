CHERRY, Dixie Elsie:
Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on December 10, 2019; surrounded by family. A loved mother of Wayne and Jacinta. A caring and loving Nan of Jayden, Patience, Cooper and Tyler. Daughter of Tonia and the late Keith Cherry. Is already missed by her 6 sisters. Donations to the Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Dixie will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Friday, December 13, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 12, 2019