Dixie CHERRY

Guest Book
  • "We will miss u and our talks and your smile from David,..."
    - Sharon Ruddock
  • "Such a beautiful soul you were Dixie. I will miss your..."
  • "A lovely lady now resting in peace. Thank you for showing..."
    - Belinda Timu
  • "A rose may wither and die but the scent will linger on"
    - Sheryl Grace
Service Information
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor
cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

CHERRY, Dixie Elsie:
Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on December 10, 2019; surrounded by family. A loved mother of Wayne and Jacinta. A caring and loving Nan of Jayden, Patience, Cooper and Tyler. Daughter of Tonia and the late Keith Cherry. Is already missed by her 6 sisters. Donations to the Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Dixie will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Friday, December 13, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.