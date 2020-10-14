Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dioniza CHOROS. View Sign Service Information Requiem Mass 11:00 a.m. church of St Martin de Porres 1 Park Avenue Lower Hutt View Map Death Notice



On 12th October 2020, aged 92 years. Born in the eastern borderland of Poland, survivor of Stalin's ethnic cleansing and deportation to a labour camp in Siberia. Eternally grateful to God for liberation and to New Zealand for the offer of this wonderful new homeland. One of the Polish children of Pahiatua. Loved wife of Tadeusz (dec), mother & mother-in-law of Chris (dec) & Carol, Barbara & John Hanson, and Liz (Danusia) Choros-Trask. Babcia of Ann, Stephanie, Krystina, Jennifer, Sophie and Tom. Prababcia of Lucas, Ashley, Cooper, Jarvis and Elliott. Sister of Bronka, Halka and Bogda (all dec). Aunt of Maryla and Krysia, Jurek, Irene and Rick. Loved member of extended family in Poland and a friend of many. Life long friend of Roma Waluszewska (dec). Active member of the Polish community in Brisbane and Wellington. Distinguished by the Polish government-in-exile with the Knights Order of Merit medal. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the church of St Martin de Porres, 1 Park Avenue, Lower Hutt on Friday 16th October 2020, at 11.00am. This will be pre-ceded by the reciting of the Rosary at 10.30am. Interment will take place at Taita Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated.

https://www.wfa.org.nz/donate

Rest in Peace

Wieczny odpoczynek racz

daj jej Panie







CHOROS, Dioniza (Iza):On 12th October 2020, aged 92 years. Born in the eastern borderland of Poland, survivor of Stalin's ethnic cleansing and deportation to a labour camp in Siberia. Eternally grateful to God for liberation and to New Zealand for the offer of this wonderful new homeland. One of the Polish children of Pahiatua. Loved wife of Tadeusz (dec), mother & mother-in-law of Chris (dec) & Carol, Barbara & John Hanson, and Liz (Danusia) Choros-Trask. Babcia of Ann, Stephanie, Krystina, Jennifer, Sophie and Tom. Prababcia of Lucas, Ashley, Cooper, Jarvis and Elliott. Sister of Bronka, Halka and Bogda (all dec). Aunt of Maryla and Krysia, Jurek, Irene and Rick. Loved member of extended family in Poland and a friend of many. Life long friend of Roma Waluszewska (dec). Active member of the Polish community in Brisbane and Wellington. Distinguished by the Polish government-in-exile with the Knights Order of Merit medal. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the church of St Martin de Porres, 1 Park Avenue, Lower Hutt on Friday 16th October 2020, at 11.00am. This will be pre-ceded by the reciting of the Rosary at 10.30am. Interment will take place at Taita Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated.Rest in PeaceWieczny odpoczynek raczdaj jej Panie Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers