CHOROS, Dioniza (Iza):
On 12th October 2020, aged 92 years. Born in the eastern borderland of Poland, survivor of Stalin's ethnic cleansing and deportation to a labour camp in Siberia. Eternally grateful to God for liberation and to New Zealand for the offer of this wonderful new homeland. One of the Polish children of Pahiatua. Loved wife of Tadeusz (dec), mother & mother-in-law of Chris (dec) & Carol, Barbara & John Hanson, and Liz (Danusia) Choros-Trask. Babcia of Ann, Stephanie, Krystina, Jennifer, Sophie and Tom. Prababcia of Lucas, Ashley, Cooper, Jarvis and Elliott. Sister of Bronka, Halka and Bogda (all dec). Aunt of Maryla and Krysia, Jurek, Irene and Rick. Loved member of extended family in Poland and a friend of many. Life long friend of Roma Waluszewska (dec). Active member of the Polish community in Brisbane and Wellington. Distinguished by the Polish government-in-exile with the Knights Order of Merit medal. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the church of St Martin de Porres, 1 Park Avenue, Lower Hutt on Friday 16th October 2020, at 11.00am. This will be pre-ceded by the reciting of the Rosary at 10.30am. Interment will take place at Taita Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated.
https://www.wfa.org.nz/donate
Rest in Peace
Wieczny odpoczynek racz
daj jej Panie
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2020