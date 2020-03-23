Dina WEBER

WEBER, Dina Josephina
Martina (Dianne):
Passed away peacefully at Cedar Manor on 21 March, 2020, surrounded by her family. Aged 87 years. Dina will be reunited with Jerry (Pop), and sadly missed by her children: Dianne, Joanne and Marty, Tony and Janet, Gerry and Ans, Joseanne, Pam and Andrew, her 17 grandchildren and their partners, and 11 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Communications may be posted to the Weber family c/- Elliotts Funeral Service, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2020
