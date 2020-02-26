Dianne RUPITSCH

Service Information
Harvey Bowler Funeral Services
14 Rangatira Street
Otaki, Wellington
(080)-033-2273
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
4 Convent Road
Otaki
Death Notice

RUPITSCH, Dianne Priscilla:
Of Otaki. Suddenly passed away on Tuesday 25th February 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Hermann. Much loved mum of Kristin and Mark. Loved Nan of Richard and Great-Nan of Jayden and Hailee. Loved sister of Yvonne and Derek (dec), Maxine and John (dec), Colleen and Athol, Dayle and Artie, Gary and Leane and the late Eddie.
You will be very sadly missed.
A funeral service for Dianne will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 4 Convent Road, Otaki, on Friday 28th February at 1.30pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2020
