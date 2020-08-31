TRILLO,
Diane Patricia (Benefield):
Dad came and took his darling to join him on 29 August 2020 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimers. Adored wife of the late Graham and the most loving, caring mother of Julie, Terry, Linda & Jody. A precious nan, great-nan and mother-in-law who will be sadly missed but always remain in our hearts. Special thanks to the staff at Stokeswood Rest Home for their outstanding love and care of Mum. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 152 Stokes Valley Road, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt tomorrow (Tuesday, September 1, 2020) at 11.00am thereafter burial at Carterton. All messages to the "Trillo family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2020