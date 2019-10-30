THOMSON, Diane Gladys:
On 28th October 2019, at Te Hopai Home in Wellington, Diane took her last breath and is now with the angels. A very loving Mum to Kelvin and Laraine, devoted Gran to Dayna, Tyler, Regan, Johnny and a friend to many. Messages to Diane's family may be placed in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Diane's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High St, Lower Hutt, on Friday 1 November, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Taita Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 30, 2019