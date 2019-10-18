Acknowledgement

TAIAROA, Diane Macia:

The whanau of Diane, our beloved sister, aunty, and kuia, would like to thank all the many family and friends who attended her tangi at Wehiwehi marae over the last weekend and during her service on Monday. A big thank you to all the many people throughout our motu who travelled afar and came to our marae to express their aroha for Diane. Thank you for the many flowers we received and also for the kind tributes on our Wehiwehi facebook page where we have posted a fuller acknowledgement. And finally, but not least, we would like to give a special thank you to all our whanau and to the many who helped make the tangi at our marae a special and beautiful occasion for us all: to our kaumatua and kuia; our minister; our ringawera and kaimahi ma; the many cousins, nephews and nieces, thank you all. With love from our whanau, aroha mai, aroha atu.



Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 18, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers