TAIAROA, Diane Macia:
The whanau of Diane, our beloved sister, aunty, and kuia, would like to thank all the many family and friends who attended her tangi at Wehiwehi marae over the last weekend and during her service on Monday. A big thank you to all the many people throughout our motu who travelled afar and came to our marae to express their aroha for Diane. Thank you for the many flowers we received and also for the kind tributes on our Wehiwehi facebook page where we have posted a fuller acknowledgement. And finally, but not least, we would like to give a special thank you to all our whanau and to the many who helped make the tangi at our marae a special and beautiful occasion for us all: to our kaumatua and kuia; our minister; our ringawera and kaimahi ma; the many cousins, nephews and nieces, thank you all. With love from our whanau, aroha mai, aroha atu.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 18, 2019