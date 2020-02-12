ROSTEDT, Diane Mary
Kathleen (nee Sutherland):
Of Lower Hutt passed away peacefully on Saturday 8th February 2020 after a long illness aged 76 years. Beloved daughter of Ray (deceased) and Mavis (deceased), sister of Barbara (deceased), Sally (deceased), Judith, Elizabeth & Jean (deceased). Dearly loved mother of Peter, mother in-law of Sonya and Nana of Amber and Joel. Step mother of Dianne, Terri, Colin and Michael and aunt to her many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Diane will be held at the home of Peter and Sonya at 44 Hautana Street, Lower Hutt at 12pm Sunday 16th February.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 12, 2020