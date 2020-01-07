MOORE, Diane Joan:
Formerly of Johnsonville. Peacefully on Sunday, 5th January 2020, aged 61 years. Much loved wife of Jonathan. Treasured Mum of Nicholas and Hayley, and mother-in-law of Samme, and Sam. Sister and sister-in-law of Garry & Tinkea, Sonya & Robin, and families. Sister-in-law of Geoff & Sheryl, Lois, Mary-Ann, and Nick and families.
"Now resting in peace,
you'll be dearly missed."
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ, PO Box 39393, Wellington, would be appreciated. A service to celebrate and remember Diane will be held at Johnsonville Uniting Church, 18 Dr. Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, on Saturday, January 11th at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 7, 2020