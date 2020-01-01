Diane MCCULLOCH

Guest Book
  • "Dear Al - i am sorry to hear that Diane has passed away...."
    - Cherryl Green
  • "We were very sad to hear of Dianes passing.she was a friend..."
  • "Thank you for being a special lady and friend in my life..."
    - Marion Barnes
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
Death Notice

McCULLOCH, Diane Louise
(nee Buchanan):
Passed away peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, Christchurch, on December 28, 2019, surrounded by her family, in her 78th year. Loved wife of Alistair, mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Sasha (Christchurch), and Liz and Kurt (Pottsville), nan of Sarah, Kate, Ben, and Neriah, much loved sister of Greg, and Peter. Donations to Arthritis NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service for Diane will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-Mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, Christchurch, on Monday, January 6, at 2.30pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 1, 2020
