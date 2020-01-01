McCULLOCH, Diane Louise
(nee Buchanan):
Passed away peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, Christchurch, on December 28, 2019, surrounded by her family, in her 78th year. Loved wife of Alistair, mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Sasha (Christchurch), and Liz and Kurt (Pottsville), nan of Sarah, Kate, Ben, and Neriah, much loved sister of Greg, and Peter. Donations to Arthritis NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service for Diane will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-Mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, Christchurch, on Monday, January 6, at 2.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 1, 2020