LAWRENCE,
Diane Mary (Di):
Passed away peacefully at home in Tawa on Thursday 10 September 2020. Aged 58 years. Loved daughter to the late Joan & Charlie. A loved sister and sister-in-law to Keith & Chris, and Aunty to Tim. Special cousin to Margaret and Carol and their families. Close friend to Cath. And dear friend to many. Her private service will be streamed at 11am tomorrow (Tuesday 15 September). If you would like to participate/view online, please go to www.tac.org.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wellington Blood and Cancer Centre, Wellington Hospital would be appreciated and can be done by visiting Givealittle: Di Lawrence Ward 5 Fund.
Messages for "The Lawrence Family" c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2020