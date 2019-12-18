Diane KIRKWOOD

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Silverstream Retreat
3 Reynolds Bach Drive
Death Notice

KIRKWOOD,
Diane Mary (nee Metcalf):
Suddenly on 14 December 2019, aged 71. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernie; cherished mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Steve, Greg and Nicki, Donna and Bill. Treasured Nana to Rebecca, James, Christina and Bear. Much loved sister, sister-in-law, Aunty, Great-Aunty and Didi. Diane was a very special person who was a friend, honorary Aunty and Nana to many. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice. A service to celebrate Diane's life will be held in the Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, on Friday 20 December, at 11.00am.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 18, 2019
