KIRKWOOD,
Diane Mary (nee Metcalf):
Suddenly on 14 December 2019, aged 71. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernie; cherished mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Steve, Greg and Nicki, Donna and Bill. Treasured Nana to Rebecca, James, Christina and Bear. Much loved sister, sister-in-law, Aunty, Great-Aunty and Didi. Diane was a very special person who was a friend, honorary Aunty and Nana to many. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice. A service to celebrate Diane's life will be held in the Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, on Friday 20 December, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 18, 2019