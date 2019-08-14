DAVIDSON,

Diane (nee Patterson):

Of Paraparaumu, aged 66 years. Passed away peacefully in the company of her family, at Sevenoaks, on Monday 12 August 2019, after a brief struggle with cancer. Beloved wife of Keith for 42 years. Loved mother of Jenna (Paraparaumu), and Jamie (Perth). Adored Nana of Bonnie and Levi. Loved by her siblings and extended family, special friends and colleagues, and the Marching Ladies Community. Our special thanks for the superb efforts of the Neurosurgeons, Oncology Team, Ward nurses and staff in Wellington Hospital, the district health nurses and the Cancer Society, who all did so much. Our extreme gratitude is also extended to Sevenoaks, where Diane spent her last 3 weeks, amongst such caring, committed and loving people. A farewell service will be held for Diane at the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday 17 August 2019 at 10.00am. A private family interment will follow. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service or internet banked to ANZ 06-0577-0064826-02. Messages for "The Family of Diane Davidson" may be sent c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Peace, Perfect Peace

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



