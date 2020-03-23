Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On 19 March 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family, Diane passed away after a courageous battle. Diane was the most dearly loved wife and best friend of Ian; treasured and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Sarah & Nigel, Victoria & Nalaka, Juliet & Logan and Emma & Matt. Much loved Nana, Gran, Grandma and Granny of Hayley, Kayla, Roshan, Pravin, Amelia, Elliot, Zachary and Fletcher. Diane's kindness and care for others touched so many people. She was a very special person who opened her heart easily to others. As we enter more challenging times, may we honour her legacy by taking care of each other and our community. Diane's family wish to express their sincere thanks to all who have loved and cared for her. While a celebration of her life is not possible at this time, we encourage you to leave your special reflections of Diane on her tribute page at







CHRISTISON, Diane:On 19 March 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family, Diane passed away after a courageous battle. Diane was the most dearly loved wife and best friend of Ian; treasured and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Sarah & Nigel, Victoria & Nalaka, Juliet & Logan and Emma & Matt. Much loved Nana, Gran, Grandma and Granny of Hayley, Kayla, Roshan, Pravin, Amelia, Elliot, Zachary and Fletcher. Diane's kindness and care for others touched so many people. She was a very special person who opened her heart easily to others. As we enter more challenging times, may we honour her legacy by taking care of each other and our community. Diane's family wish to express their sincere thanks to all who have loved and cared for her. While a celebration of her life is not possible at this time, we encourage you to leave your special reflections of Diane on her tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz . Messages can also be sent c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. You are very welcome to donate to the Mary Potter Community Hospice – Kâpiti at https://marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations/ , rather than sending flowers. A celebration of Diane's life will be planned for a later date. For now, as a way of remembering together, Diane's family would love if you would join us, from far and wide, in a universal toast to our dear Diane at 6.00pm on Thursday 26 March. Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers