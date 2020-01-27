BRICE, Diane Lesley:
Peacefully at Selwyn Sprott Village on January 25, 2020. Loving mother of David, Sheryne, Andrew, Jenifer and Karyn. Loved sister and grandmother. A service to celebrate Diane's life will be held at Lychgate Funeral Home, cnr Willis and Aro Streets at 2.00pm, on Tuesday January 28, 2020, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Selwyn Sprott Village would be much appreciated.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 27, 2020