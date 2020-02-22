AINGER, Diane Hilary:
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Hadleigh Court. Peacefully at Summerset on the Coast on Sunday 16 February 2020. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of Arthur, 73 years together. Much loved Mum of Marilyn Glennon, Colin, Graham (dec), Carol Clark, Helen Hindry, Brian and their spouses. A dearly loved Granny, Great-Granny and Great-Great-Granny. Heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care given by the team at Summerset. A service to celebrate Diane's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Monday 24 February 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020