WARD,
Diana (nee Wooliscroft):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 24th October 2019, at Wellington Regional Hospital. Wonderful, cherished Mum to Fiona and Andrew. Adored, loving Grandma to Jamie, Nicholas and Rebekah. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron Ward. Diana will also be missed by her Church Family at St James. All communications to the Ward family can be sent c/- PO Box 30-067, Lower Hutt, 5040. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice, PO Box 30814, Lower Hutt, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Diana's life will be held in the St James Anglican Church, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday, 1st November 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019