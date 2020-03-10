THOMAS,
Diana Roberta (Bobbie):
Peacefully at Aroha Care Centre on 7 March 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of 60 years to Rodney. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Roger and Raewyn and Lynnette and Daniel; nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Max and the late Raymond and Cecily; much loved auntie of her nieces and nephews and extended family. Special thanks to the staff at Aroha Care Centre and Hutt Hospital for their loving care. A service to celebrate her life will be held in the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt on Thursday 12 March at 11.00am, and thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020