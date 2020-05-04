TE'O, Diana Pua-Teiria
(nee Tamou):
On 1st May 2020, at Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 77 years. Wife of the late So'o, loving mother and mother-in-law of Helen, Elaine, Mabel & Ray and the late Elise and Baby So'o. Grandmother of Hoani, Eboni, Jacob, Caitlyn and Samson. Great-Grandmother of Maia, Kauri, Kereru, Isaac and Jude. Sister of Ann & Rangi and the late Ralph, Pat, Tom, Martha, Nancie, George and Wikitoria. We acknowledge that our lady touched many lives and that many will want to pay their respects. Due to COVID-19 restrictions however, Mama's send-off will be a small affair with immediate family only. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society of NZ or Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be donated online at www.wellington.cancernz.org.nz or www.marypotter.org.nz Messages to 'the Te'o family' may be left in Diana's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241.
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2020