STUDHOLME, Diana Mary:
WREN: 279. On 21st March 2020, peacefully at home, aged 96. Eldest daughter of Mr & Mrs L V Lawrence. Dearly loved wife of the late Daniel Studholme. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ned and Robyn, and Anna. Loved Granny of Louise, Tom and Jono & Guy and Caroline and her 8 great-grandchildren. To honour the life of Diana a memorial service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Saturday 21st November at 2.00pm. You may wish to send a message to the family on www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2020