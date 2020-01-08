Diana ROBERTS

ROBERTS,
Diana (nee McKay):
Of Paraparaumu. On Friday, 3rd January 2020, peacefully at Wellington Hospital after battling long-term illnesses. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of George. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant & Colleen, Kym, and Tod, and stepmother to John, Karen, Heather, and Linda. Beloved Nana of Nicole, Danielle, Callum, and Benjamin, and Great-grandmother of Olivia. Sister of Helen and Stella. In accordance with Diana's wishes, a private family funeral was held yesterday.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 8, 2020
