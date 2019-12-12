NEWBERY, Diana Edith
(née Bennett): PhD
Born 9th September 1954, died the early hours of 8th December 2019, after a long co-existence with muscular dystrophy and bone marrow failure. Much loved wife, mother and friend of Michael, Mark, Andrew, and Arna. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Sylvia and Bob Cavanagh, and Prue and Simon Cooke-Willis. Beloved daughter of Beverley and Peter (deceased). Inspirational aunt to Louise, Martin, Julia, and Frances. Diana and the family extend their thanks to the medical professionals who helped her, with particular thanks to Kenepuru day ward staff for their unfailing support. We would also like to thank donors of O+ blood for their generous gift. A service to celebrate Diana's life will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, 35 Box Hill, Khandallah, on Monday, 16th December at 11.00am. Diana asked that attendees wear bright colours – not black. The family will be collecting donations for the Kenepuru day ward, which can be left at the service. Condolences can be sent to PO Box 22-017, Khandallah, Wellington 6441.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 12, 2019